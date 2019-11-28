FARMINGTON — A tree across Route 27 in New Vineyard early Thursday morning caused two vehicles to crash within a minute of each other, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said in a news release.

Christopher Mondor, 44, of Farmington was driving a 2009 Toyota north when he tried to avoid the tree and the vehicle went off the road and rolled over, the sheriff said.

A minute later, Rodney Emery, 60, of North New Portland went over the tree in a 2014 Ford Focus, causing significant damage underneath the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in either crash, Nichols said. Sgt. Nathan Bean investigated both.

Late Wednesday night, Deputy Brian McCormick responded to a report of a vehicle off Norton Hill Road in Strong. No damage was reported.

Minutes later, Deputy David Davol responded to an accident in Sandy River Plantation where a 2004 Subaru driven by Craig Lee, 76, of Westbrook went off Main Street. There were no injuries.

Nichols attributed the accidents to a storm that moved through Maine on Wednesday night and Thursday.

