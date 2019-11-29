FARMINGTON — This holiday season there are three ways to help support Mt. Blue School libraries.

The first is the annual Chester Greenwood Day In Store Book Fair at Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Twenty percent of purchases will go the school library of choice.

Special guest author Laurie Apgar Chandler willl visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Chandler’s memoir, “Upwards,” is the story of her summer 2015 journey across New England’s Northern Forest Canoe Trail, alone in a small canoe. The 740-mile trail follows traditional native travel routes from the Adirondacks through Maine, passing through the Rangeley Lakes, Flagstaff, Moosehead and the Allagash.

A second way is the DDG’s Blind Date With A Book program. Pick out a wrapped advanced reading copy of a book with a little description of what’s inside and put a cash donation in a money jar to benefit the Mt. Blue School libraries. More than $1,800 has been raised by the program so far.

The third way is through the annual Mt. Blue School Libraries Wish List program. Community members purchase books selected by school librarians. DDG will donate 20 percent of all Wish List proceeds toward the libraries. The list can be found at https://www.ddgbooks.com/ddgs-mt-blue-rsd-wish-list-center.

For more information, contact DDG Booksellers, 193 Broadway, at 207-778-3454, or email [email protected]

