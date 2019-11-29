Rangeley Community Chorus will present their annual Holiday Concert on Friday, December 13 at 7:00 PM at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St. in Rangeley. Enjoy classic Christmas music and original holiday works from the full chorus as well as soloists, small group selections, poetry and readings. The Holiday Concert is co-directed by Sue Downes-Borko and Erin Smith with accompaniment by Sue Downes-Borko.

Admission is $15/$10-youth and tickets are available online at rangeleyarts.org: click on “Buy Tickets” at the top of the page. Tickets will also be available at the door. The RCC is a group which includes both year-round and seasonal residents of the Rangeley area and members from surrounding towns. The chorus is sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, a non-profit organization celebrating over 50 years of bringing “the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

« Previous