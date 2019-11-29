The Rangeley Public Library is starting a new program of book delivery for area residents who may have difficulty getting to the library. Whether this is a temporary issue due to health, or trouble getting out because of icy weather, or a more long-term situation, the library would like to help. Up to twice a month, at mutually convenient times, materials will be delivered to your door. Patrons may choose up to five items at a time consisting of any item which may be checked out of the library including books, magazines, DVDs, or puzzles.

Our catalog may be viewed online by going to the Rangeley Public Library website located at https://www.rangeleylibrary.org and looking at the online catalog under the resources tab. Then call the library at 864-5529 to tell us which items you would like, or just let us know the types of materials in which you are interested, and we will help select items for your enjoyment.

Participants must have a current Rangeley Public Library account. If you do not have a current account, library staff will be happy to help you get signed up. This service is free for those living in Rangeley and the surrounding plantations. If you have questions, please call 864-5529.

