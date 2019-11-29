100 Years Ago: 1919

High school pupils of Lewiston and Auburn are praying for fair weather for their annual football game, Thursday at Lewiston Park.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The Health Careers Club of Lewiston High School has begun a stimulating as well as an active and interesting program. Formerly the Future Nurses’ Club, it was changed in order to clarify the purpose of the club. Miss Geneva Kirk, the faculty advisor, explained that while some members plan to become nurses, others are interested in being medical technicians, dieticians, X-ray technicians, or other fields of medicine.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Androscoggin Home Health Services will hold its employee-sponsored craft fair on Dec. 3 from 9 am to 4 pm at the facility, at Strawberry Ave. This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays” and an array of baked goods and homemade crafts, such as dried flower arrangements, stained glass, and fresh fir wreaths, will be available as will many other crafts. Each year participating AHHS employees are asked to provide one item for the event. The donations are raffled off and the proceeds go to the Giving Tree, which provides holiday gifts to needy clients. This year the fair will feature a quilt made by Lena Barnes of Lewiston, who has been a patient for about a year and recently celebrated her 99th birthday. Her most recent quilt, a hand-appliqued butterfly motif, was made for her home-health aide, Aline Binette. as a token of appreciation. When told that employees could not accept gifts, Barnes volunteered to contribute the quilt for the annual craft fair Giving Tree raffle. Besides quilting, Barnes enjoys playing the piano. making animals, crocheting and baking ‘good cakes’ for the Rebekah Lodge. When asked If she was aware she was an inspiration to all, she responded matter-of-factly, “I hope so. ”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

