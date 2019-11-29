AUGUSTA — A Manchester man who police say robbed and threatened a couple with a knife and gun in their Farmingdale home this summer has been indicted on a number of charges.

Jeremiah Bailie, 39, was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury on charges of robbery, theft, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault, criminal restraint, violation of a condition of release and criminal mischief, all in relation to a July 17 incident in Farmingdale.

Bailie and two other men allegedly entered a Northern Avenue home, beat its two occupants, held a knife and gun to their heads and threatened them, according to state police Trooper Niles Krech. They allegedly took money, wallets, a cellphone, a .22-caliber rifle and two knives from the homes’ occupants.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Numerous other people were indicted by the Kennebec County grand jury which rose Nov. 22. They include:

• Jeremy Wagner Anderson, 34, of Monticello, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin and/or fentanyl, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Subutex, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violation of condition of release, Aug. 12 in Readfield.

• Tramel D. Bates, 29, of Manhattan, New York, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and criminal forfeiture, Sept. 19 in Waterville.

• Micael S. Bizuneh, 31, of Augusta, aggravated criminal mischief between July 14 and July 23 in Augusta.

• Star Marie Black, 27, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking, April 10 in Augusta.

• Trevor W. Bonanno, 33, of Topsham, theft by unauthorized taking, between Oct. 7, 2018 and Feb. 27, 2019 in Sidney.

• Casey L. Braley, 27, of Jay, tampering with a witness or informant, driving to endanger and operating without a license, Aug. 3 in Mount Vernon.

• Cassidy Bridges, 31, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, and unlawfully furnishing schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Jan. 17 in Farmingdale.

• Angelica Brown, 23, of Madison, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, fentanyl powder, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, LSD, unlawful trafficking in schedule X drugs, psilocybin, unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, suboxone, violation of conditions of release and criminal forfeiture, July 30 in Waterville.

• Derek M. Campbell, 59, of Augusta, operating after revocation, Aug. 6 in Augusta.

• Adriel Coss, 30, of Manhattan, New York, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, cocaine, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, methamphetamine, and criminal forfeiture, Oct. 26 in Waterville.

• Aaron R. Crone, 35, of West Gardiner, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault, Aug. 17 in West Gardiner.

• Allen Dallas, 21, of New York, New York, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Aug. 6 in Augusta.

• Parris C. Daniels, 31, of Fairfield, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, Sept. 6 in Waterville.

• Amy L. Goldberg, 32, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin, and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, June 11 in Augusta.

• Megan E. Gorman, 34, of Oakland, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, heroin, unlawful furnishing in scheduled drugs, cocaine, and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, methamphetamine, Oct. 26 in Waterville.

• David L. Gould, 59, of Sabattus, unlawful sexual contact, between Nov. 1, 2015 and Sept. 30, 2016, in West Gardiner.

• Jeffrey Paul Grenier Jr., 31, of Augusta, domestic violence assault, Aug. 28 in Augusta; and violation of condition of release, Sept. 1 in Augusta.

• Abdulrahman M. Halwah, 21, of Augusta, driving to endanger and criminal speed, Nov. 10, 2018, in Augusta.

• Angela L. Hanson, 33, of Winslow, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, fentanyl, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Aug. 19 in Waterville.

• Paul N. Hatch III, 33, of Fairfield, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violation of condition of release, Jan. 29 in Winthrop.

• Alisha Jamieson, 25, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin/fentanyl, Jan. 10 in Augusta; and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin/fentanyl, Jan. 15 in Augusta.

• Jarody, also known as Jarody DiPietro, 35, of Augusta, aggravated assault and assault, June 14 in Augusta.

• Alex Kanaris, 29, of Sidney, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, and criminal forfeiture, July 12 in Augusta.

• Justin R. Lee, 24, of Vassalboro, gross sexual assault, between July 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018, in Vassalboro; unlawful sexual contact, between July 1, 2018 and Aug. 23, 2019, in Vassalboro; and solicitation of a child to commit a prohibited act, Aug. 23 in Vassalboro.

• Anthony McLean, 33, of Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin and fentanyl, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, July 23 in West Gardiner.

• Annmarie A. Meserve, 47, of Augusta, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence assault, Sept. 7 in Augusta; and violation of condition of release, Sept. 10 and Oct. 29 in Augusta.

• Luis A. Montanez, 42, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, June 23 in Waterville; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, July 22 in Waterville; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, Aug. 13 in Waterville; and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, Aug. 13 in Waterville.

• Glenn Morin, 55, of Augusta, driving to endanger, assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, June 14 in Augusta.

• Tim L. Murray, 39, of Chesterville, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, and one count of theft by deception, Aug. 22 and 24 in Mount Vernon ; and violating condition of release, Aug. 22 in Mount Vernon.

• Joseph G. A. Munster III, 38, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and criminal forfeiture, Sept. 22 in Waterville.

• Anthony George Perkins, 32, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, Sept. 2 in Waterville.

• Joseph A. Romagno, 38, of Winslow, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder and violation of condition of release, Aug. 29 in Winslow.

• Christian Rowden, 29, of Fairfield, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, fentanyl powder, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, LSD, unlawful trafficking in schedule X drugs, psilocybin, unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, suboxone, two counts of violation of conditions of release, and criminal forfeiture, July 30 in Waterville.

• Juiliany Severino, 28, of Bronx, New York, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Sept. 12 in Waterville; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Sept. 19 in Waterville.

• Nathaniel P. Smith, 34, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 13 in Augusta.

• Kevin Soto, 28, of Manhattan, New York, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, and criminal forfeiture, July 17 in Gardiner.

• Brenda L. Soucy, 29, of Winthrop, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, July 16, 2018, in Winthrop.

• Kacee A. Standring, 32, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Sept. 12 in Waterville; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Sept. 17 in Waterville; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, Sept. 19 in Waterville.

• Gwendolynn Wellman, 32, of Friendship, aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs, cocaine, and unlawful trafficking of schedule W drugs, cocaine, Aug. 4 in Augusta.

• Charles York, 42, of Portland, burglary and aggravated criminal mischief, Sept. 21, 2015, in Oakland.

« Previous

filed under: