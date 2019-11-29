Picture a quintessential scene of a New England winter, ice skating on a pond. That’s what we have here in downtown Rangeley. It’s like a little bit of Norman Rockwell.

About 13 years ago a few local people decided they wanted an ice rink on Haley Pond in downtown Rangeley. So began the scraping and flooding of a rink about 30 feet by 60 feet. From there a warming hut was built, lights for night skating were installed and more improvements came every year. The rink is now managed by a few dedicated folk with Bob Daviau and Peter Christensen clearing and flooding the ice almost daily.

Inside Ecopelagicon are 150 pairs of ice skates, both hockey and figure, available to chose from. Sizes range from a child 6 to adult 12. Hockey sticks and pucks are available for use as well.

Use of the rink and ice skates is free. The rink is open to the public every day and evenings until 10 p.m.

If you need skates be sure to get them during the open hours for Ecopelagicon, located at 7 Pond St. Hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, closed; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The club operates by donations from skaters and the town of Rangeley.

For more information, or to view the rink through the web cam, go to: rangeleyskatingclub.com. Or call Linda at Ecopelagicon, 207-864-2771.

