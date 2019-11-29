BRIDGTON — The Rufus Porter Museum was one of 12 recognized organizations at Maine Preservation’s Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 20.

Maine Preservation, founded in 1972, is a nonprofit, member-based, preservation organization that promotes and preserves historic places, buildings, downtowns and neighborhoods.

The Rufus Porter Museum received the award for revitalizing the John and Maria Webb House that was acquired in 2011. The building suffered from long years of vacancy and fire damage and was close to condemnation when the museum set out to turn the house into what is now administrative offices, museum store and exhibition space.

Work included structural repairs, roof replacement and clapboard repair. The interior rehabilitation included drywall work, installation of an upgraded electrical system, a new HVAC system and a fire and security system. The museum also built a handicapped accessible deck connecting the Webb house to its other structure, the Nathan Church House. The Nathan Church House has also undergone substantial rehabilitation work, including moving the structure to create a cohesive museum campus on Main Street. Much of the work was done at a discounted rate, in-kind or done by volunteers.

Founded in 2005, the Rufus Porter Museum features the history of the remarkable 19th century New Englander, Rufus Porter (1792-1884). Open seasonally, the museum celebrates Porter’s life and the times. This year’s exhibition, Art Meets Science, showcases Porter’s murals, inventions, publications and portraits.

« Previous

Next »