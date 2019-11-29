The Church of the Good Shepherd in Rangeley has a choir that prepares an anthem to sing most Sunday mornings. They will be singing at both services on Christmas Eve (4:00 pm and 11:30 pm) and would welcome additional singers from the Rangeley community to join their ranks for favorite and beautiful Christmas pieces. The choir is preparing an arrangement of the Austrian carol, Still, Still, Still, that was composed for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir; an original piece, Christmas Lullaby, with words and music by British composer John Rutter (known as “Mr. Christmas” because of his special touch with music of the season); a setting of the fun, dance-like carol, Ding, Dong, Merrily on High; and a favorite piece for Christmas Eve, O Holy Night. The services will also include many carols sung by all, including O Come, All Ye Faithful and Silent Night.

Anyone interested should contact Director of Music, Robert Ludwig ([email protected]; 864-5093) so that enough copies of music will be available, and they should plan on attending at least one rehearsal before Christmas Eve. The choir rehearses weekly on Sundays at around 11 am, following the 9:30 am service, and extra rehearsals will be held on Saturday, December 21 from 4:00-5:15 pm and Monday, December 23 from 5:15-6:30 pm.

