Rangeley Adult Education upcoming classes:
DEC. 3RD- WREATHMAKING Workshop- Dec.3rd- Tuesday, 6:00- 7:30 ($25)
DEC. 10TH- Felting- Tuesday afternoons- 4 sessions starting- starting Dec. 10th -12:30- 1:30 ($20)
JAN. 7th- Intro. to Culinary Arts- 4 Tuesdays starting JANUARY 7th- 6:30-8:30 ($100)
All classes to be held in DOWNTOWN RANGELEY- Limited Space. Call 670-5240 or email [email protected] for details!
