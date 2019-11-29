Rangeley Adult Education upcoming classes:

DEC. 3RD- WREATHMAKING Workshop- Dec.3rd- Tuesday, 6:00- 7:30 ($25)

DEC. 10TH- Felting- Tuesday afternoons- 4 sessions starting- starting Dec. 10th -12:30- 1:30 ($20)

JAN. 7th- Intro. to Culinary Arts- 4 Tuesdays starting JANUARY 7th- 6:30-8:30 ($100)

All classes to be held in DOWNTOWN RANGELEY- Limited Space. Call 670-5240 or email [email protected] for details!

