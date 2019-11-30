AUBURN – A small fire at Pierrette’s C’est Si Bon Cafe at the Auburn Mall was quickly put out Saturday morning, according to Auburn Fire Battalion Chief Dean Milligan.

Milligan said that the fire department received a call early Saturday morning that a small five-gallon plastic container with deep-fryer grease in it caught fire and caused damage to the cafe’s electrical wiring.

“The container was sitting on a shelf underneath the grills, and the container got too hot and melted,” Milligan said.

While Milligan said he was unsure if there were any violations in where the containers were kept, “we suggested that they find another spot for the containers so it doesn’t happen again.”

Nobody was injured in the fire.

After the fire was put out, Milligan said that the fire department recommended that the restaurant call the city’s electrical inspector to do an assessment of the restaurant and determine if any electrical work needed to be done.

“(Auburn’s) health inspector also showed up and told the restaurant what foods and ingredients they needed to throw away due to the fire,” Milligan added.

Following the fire, Pierrette’s C’est Si Bon Cafe posted on its Facebook page that it would close for the day to deal with the after-effects of the fire, but later, it updated its post to say it would open at noon with a “limited menu.”

