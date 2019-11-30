100 Years Ago: 1919

A social event of local interest will be that of the seventh annual ball, to be held Thanksgiving night at Heth’s academy under the auspices of the Young Men’s Hebrew Association of Lewiston and Auburn This year’s event will be of unusual interest, as no ball was held last year on account of many of the members being in the service. This ball is an annual event, and this time has been given by the committee to make this one larger than ever. The committee in charge consists of Chairman, Israel Miller, Saul Supovitz, and Myer Canter.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Stephens Memorial Hospital’s Auxiliary began a tree lighting tradition 12 years ago to earn money to buy equipment for the hospital which continues today This year the event will take place on Dec 7 at 5 p.m and will feature music and carol singing, the Oxford Hills High School Wind Ensemble and the Vikettes and Vikings Voices conducted by Oxford Hills High School music teacher Cynthia Wescott. The inspiration for the sale of lights for a special tree was generated by auxiliary member Alice Cornwall more than a decade ago and has become a holiday tradition in the Oxford Hills.

25 Years Ago: 1994

At the Tuesday night meeting to be held at Lewiston Post 22 of the American Legion at 190 Bates Street on Dec. 2, Leo Chenard will be installed the commander of Twin City Barrack No. 1780, Veterans of World War One. Chenard will succeed John H. Williams.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: