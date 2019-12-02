BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center turns the holiday spotlight on family entertainment with a theater production of “A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol.” The cast of adults and children from Bath, Brunswick and beyond will perform the show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 12 to 14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” takes on a new twist in this charming production, as the classic tale is told by beloved fairy tale characters: the big bad wolf takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, King Midas adopts Jacob Marley, and the show features appearances from the three little pigs, Mother Goose, Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel.

“A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol” will be directed by Michael Millett of Topsham, who recently appeared as the endearing King Pellinore in the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s fall production of “Camelot.” Billy Rankis of Brunswick takes on the simultaneous role of the big bad wolf and Ebenezer Scrooge, and Mother Goose will be played by Bath’s Deborah Patterson. Other cast members include Keith Libby, Carolyn Frederick, Charles McDonald, Jodi Rodriguez and Shirley Bernier.

A holiday theater production has become a tradition at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, and “A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol” is ideal for family members of all ages. The center is at 804 Washington St.. Tickets for the show are available at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling the box office at 207-442-8455.

