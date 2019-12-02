PORTLAND – Chris Bicknell, executive director of New Beginnings, and Misty Parker, economic development manager for Lewiston, recently completed the 2019 John T. Gorman Fellowship.

The intensive program is designed to strengthen their ability to make a measurable difference in the lives of disadvantaged Mainers. This is the third cohort for the program, which was established in 2015 and now includes 32 fellows.

Setting targets for improved outcomes in the populations they serve, fellows apply all tools they learn in real time, reporting on their progress at the end of the nine-month fellowship and a year afterward.

Bicknell worked toward the goal of “Youth in Maine ages 12-24 who are experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of becoming homeless will be safe and cared for in their communities.”

Parker worked toward “Families in Lewiston are economically stable.”

The John T. Gorman Foundation is an independent, statewide organization that advances and invests in innovative ideas and opportunities to improve the lives of disadvantaged Mainers. More information is available at www.jtgfoundation.org.

