Lewiston Senior Cribbage League results

LEWISTON — Lewiston Senior Cribbage League results for the week of Nov. 26 are: First, George Bussiere and Dwight Webb; second, Terry Chambers and Alan Treworgy; third, Cindy Boyd; fourth, Aaron Burke and Bert Cloutier; and fifth, Henry Maheux and Pauline Quimby.

The league plays at 9 a.m. Thursdays. Players are encouraged to arrive early for practice play. The Lewiston Armory/Lewiston Senior Center is at 65 Central Ave. and doors open at 8 a.m. Call Roger Labbe at 207-212-9253 for more information.

Auburn United Methodist Church offers concert

AUBURN — The annual Christmas Concert at the Auburn United Methodist Church will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church, 439 Park Ave.

The concert will feature the Wesleyan Singers, the Auburn Bell Ringers and the Park Avenue Pickers, as well as several local soloists and musicians.

Refreshments of desserts, coffee, punch and cookies will be offered at the conclusion of the concert. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis.

