PORTLAND — The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio will bring the popular Charlie Brown Christmas Show back for two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at One Longfellow Square.

The trio performs a rich variety of Pierson’s originals, jazz and blues standards, and unique reworkings of familiar American music. They are best known for their annual Charlie Brown Christmas Concert tour, when they present their interpretations of the work of the late great jazz pianist and composer Vince Guaraldi. The trio performs the entirety of the Charlie Brown Christmas album as recorded by the Vince Guaraldi Trio as well as other compositions by Guaraldi. Joining Pierson for the Christmas concert will be Shawn Nadeau on bass and Craig Bryan on drums.

One Longfellow Square is at 181 State St. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 day of the show. For additional information, call 207-761-1757 or visit www.onelongfellowsquare.com. More artist information is available at www.heatherpierson.com.

