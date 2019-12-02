LEWISTON — The Twin Cities annual holiday celebration is taking place on Friday, December 6, 2019 in downtown Lewiston and Auburn.

The holiday celebration starts at 3:15 p.m. at the Lewiston Public Library with a Ho Ho Ho Lego’s Activity Event for children 5-12 years of age. The Lego event will include holiday music and themed Lego crafts.

The event will be followed by Santa in Kennedy Park to light the Christmas tree and take photos with children at 4:30 p.m.; Parade of Lights kicks off at 6 p.m. (forms on Park Street near Kennedy Park); heads to New Auburn; ending at Auburn’s Festival Plaza for more fun-filled happenings. There will be free photos with Santa, mittens, snacks and dental bags, provided by Maple Way Dental. In Auburn there will be a free gift from Kohl’s and the City of Auburn to kids 10 and under.

