AUBURN – Heaven received an incredible man, Daniel JP Bisson, 93, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on Nov. 24, 1926, to Madeline (Poirier) and Theodore Bisson, he was one of 13 children.Danny was an amazing man who gave so much to his family, the choir, the church, his community and country as a WWII Veteran. He was in the first graduating class of St Dominic’s High School in 1945.He enjoyed singing and was the conductor and founder of the children’s choir at St Louis Church for many years.Danny will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Barbara; and their four daughters, Catharine Snell (Ron), Susan Flater (Roger), Donna Elcewicz (Frank), Robin Robbins (Brian); his 22 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Androscoggin Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to Androscoggin Homecare and Hospice or Holy Cross Church of Lewiston.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Daniel’s guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisitation will be held at The Fortin Group/Plummer Merrill Funeral Home in Auburn on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Lewiston on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Committal Services will be held at a later date at The Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn.

