STANDISH — Schoolhouse Arts Center will present Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale “A Christmas Carol” for eight performances on Dec. 6 through 15. This adaptation by Patrick Barlow is a newer interpretation of the traditional ghost story.

It follows main character Ebeneezer Scrooge through his journey to find the meaning of Christmas, all the while being led by three different ghosts: The Ghost of Christmas Past, The Ghost of Christmas Present and The Ghost of Christmas Future. With humor and wit, this adaptation is sure to keep true to the original story, all the while bringing a fresh wave of energy to the show.

The production is directed by TJ Scannell and includes a cast of 29 local performers, ranging in age from 7 to 70, who have been rehearsing for two months. Sometimes heart wrenching, sometimes scary, but lots of humors will keep audiences entertained to the final curtain.

Performances of “A Christmas Carol” will be held at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. Reserve tickets online at www.schoolhousearts.org.

Schoolhouse Arts Center is at 16 Richville Road, Route 114. For more information about the center or “A Christmas Carol,” call 207-642-3743 or visit www.schoolhousearts.org.

