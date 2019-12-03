TURNER — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Fern Road home Monday evening.

Firefighters received a call about the fire shortly before 10 p.m. The ranch-style home was already fully engulfed when they got there, according to Turner Fire Department officials.

Several fire departments worked for hours to contain and extinguish the fire. The home’s occupants were uninjured, though there may have been cats inside who perished, according to the department.

At one point, there was concern about a propane tank outside the home, but firefighters put out the fire before it reached the tank.

« Previous

filed under: