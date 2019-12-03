 

Franklin County Commission Chairman Terry Brann, left, presents Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Tim “TD” Hardy with a Spirit of America Award on Tuesday for his dedication and volunteerism in the community. Commissioners recognized 20 people for Spirit of America Awards at their meeting in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

FARMINGTON — Twenty residents of Franklin County were recognized Tuesday by county commissioners with Spirit of America awards in appreciation for their volunteerism in their communities.

Commission Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton and Commissioners Clyde Barker of Strong made the presentations. Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington was in Augusta.

Recipients were applauded by those gathered for the ceremony at the county courthouse.

Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Tim Hardy, who is director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, was also acknowledged. He took the reins of the Fire Rescue Department right after the deadly propane blast Sept. 16 and also balanced his county duties.

Many of those who received awards are involved in more than one community entity. Some were nominated by municipal officials while others were nominated by commissioners.

They included: Robert Cox of Chesterville, Jay Recreation Committee, Travis Targett of Kingfield, Richard  Hargreaves of New Vineyard, Maxine Sargent of Rangeley, Marilyn “Jo” Josephson of Temple, Bernard Rackliffe Sr. of Weld, Hazel Flagg of Wilton, Paulette Cahn of Wilton, Michael Senecal of Strong and Strong Fire Chief Duayne Boyd,

Franklin County Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong, left, recognizes Strong Fire Chief Duayne Boyd, right, with a Spirit of America Award on Tuesday at the commissioners’ meeting in Farmington. Boyd was among 20 county residents who received the award. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Franklin County Commissioner Terry Brann, left, presents Jay Recreation Committee member Don Leclerc with a Spirit of America award Tuesday at the courthouse in Farmington. Committee member Deb Breton stands beside Leclerc. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

 

 

