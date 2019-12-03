KINGFIELD – The chairwoman of the Environmental Advisory Committee told selectmen Monday night that members have been focusing on waste management, recycling and related issues.

Susan Davis said committee member Kate Ray of New Portland has done a tremendous amount of research, and members are dedicated to providing solutions.

Although Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill in June to ban single-use plastic bags in grocery checkout lines by April 22, 2020, Davis said there are many other challenges.

The volunteer committee was formed in October 2018 after Kingfield Elementary School students asked municipal officials to act on reducing waste in landfills, particularly targeting plastic bags and Styrofoam.

Davis also addressed the board on behalf of the Maine Huts and Trails organization’s plans for limited availability of huts and trails during winter months. The nonprofit group has struggled to find financial support to keep its cabin-to-cabin trail system open year-around. She welcomed selectmen and area residents to an informational meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Webster Hall.

The Maine Huts and Trails staff and volunteers have developed some solutions that could be successful with community support. Options could include a reservation system for overnight accommodations at a reduced rate but without the all services. Visitors would bring their food and do their own cooking and housekeeping chores. Larger groups could hire a chef, guides and other professionals to provide specific services, including luggage and gear transport.

In another matter, selectmen revisited the problem of speeding vehicles along Salem Road in the area of the Kingfield Elementary School. The speed limit is 25 mph.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department has been notified, but area resident Annie Twitchell told selectmen she hadn’t seen a noticeable difference. Along with the school, that section of road is also used by walkers, including herself, and they concerned for their safety.

“I was almost hit one day,” Twitchell said.

Also noted at the meeting was the Celebration of Lights to kick off the holiday season starting at 5 p.m. Friday. There will be live music at the High Peaks Artisans Guild, a Jingle Ball at Rolling Fatties restaurant, a First Friday Art Walk through the village and a reading by author Doug Coffin at the Webster Library.

Saturday’s events include a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Webster Hall; an afternoon sledding party, a visit with sled dogs and a bonfire, all at Little Baker Hill; a 4-6 p.m. Christmas Market at the Schoolhouse Gallery; horse-drawn wagon rides and caroling in the village from 4-7 p.m.; a children’s ornament-making party at the Masonic Lodge; and letter-writing to Santa at the library.

At 5:30 p.m., visitors are welcome to a tree lighting in front of Skowhegan Savings Bank. Kingfield Elementary School and Mount Abram High School bands will perform at 6 p.m. at the Inn at Winters Hill, followed by a visit from Santa and a gently-used toy swap.

For a more detailed schedule and information, visit KingfieldCelebrationofLights on Facebook or email [email protected]

