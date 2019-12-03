AUBURN — William J. Rogers American Legion Post 153, 71 South Main St., has announced activities for December.

There will be music, karaoke and dance with DJ Jean Louis from 7-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Jerry Joe will be on hand from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 13 and 27.

A breakfast buffet will be held from 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Cost is adults, $7; under 10, $4. There will be scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, crepes, fried potatoes, beans, bacon, sausage, corned beef hash, toast, coffee and juice.

Post officers will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, and a general meeting will follow at 7. Members in attendance at the general meeting could win, $75, $50 or $25 in a drawing. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

The post will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day. DJ Jean Louis will provide music, karaoke and dance from 7 p.m. to closing Tuesday, Dec. 31. There will be midnight champagne and a potluck buffet. The food sign-up sheet is on the board.

Members and guest are welcome to events.

The Post Auxiliary is selling Christmas balls to hang in the post. Large is $10 and small, $5.

Call 207-782-1118 for more information.

