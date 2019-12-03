100 Years Ago: 1919

President Skelton of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce has appointed the following committee to take up with the city council the erection of a windshield on North Bridge; Willis M. Abbott,chairman.: Louis J. Brann, William F.Carrigan, Robert J. Hodgson, and George Huskins.”I’ve been hearing of a windshield on North Bridge ever since I came here years ago,” said a businessman Friday night. “It’s about time we either do something or stop talking about it.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Men from 19 to 26 years old born on Sept. 14 who have last names starting with the letter J will be the first ones drafted next month under the nation’s first Selective Service lottery in a generation. In less than an hour and a half Monday night, all 365 days of the year plus Leap Years Feb. 29 were drawn at random, from a big glass laboratory jar at Selective Service headquarters here.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Minot Town Report Committee is soliciting photographs related to the town for the cover of the town’s 1994 municipal report. The committee is particularly interested in old photographs. The deadline for submission is Dec. 31. For more information, call members of the committee — Barbara Simard, Sue Trottier or Nikki Verrill at the Minot Town Office.

