AGENDA
Meeting of the Norway Select Board
December 5, 2019
7:00pm at the Municipal Office
1) Call to Order
2) Flag Salute
3) Moment of Silence
4) Public Hearing:
· Norway Gelato Company – First time liquor license
i. Open Public Meeting
ii. Presentation from Representative of Norway Gelato
iii. Comments from Public
iv. Close Public Hearing
· Motion
5) Minutes – Minutes from November 21, 2019
6) Citizen Items:
7) Select Board Items:
8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:
9) Rural Development votes to authorize, execute and deliver the Loan Resolution(s) – See attached “Proposed Vote” drafted by the Town Attorney.
10) Town Manager Report: Written
· Request to close Town Office at noon on 12/24/19
11) Sewer Abatement: NA
12) Permission to attend: NA
13) Old Business:
14) Signatures:
· Warrant for Special Town Meeting for Road Bond
15) Warrants:
· Motion to approve the warrant.
16) Upcoming Meetings:
· Selectboard 12/19/19
17) Adjourn
