AGENDA

Meeting of the Norway Select Board

December 5, 2019

7:00pm at the Municipal Office

1) Call to Order

2) Flag Salute

3) Moment of Silence

4) Public Hearing:

· Norway Gelato Company – First time liquor license

i. Open Public Meeting

ii. Presentation from Representative of Norway Gelato

iii. Comments from Public

iv. Close Public Hearing

· Motion

5) Minutes – Minutes from November 21, 2019

6) Citizen Items:

7) Select Board Items:

8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:

9) Rural Development votes to authorize, execute and deliver the Loan Resolution(s) – See attached “Proposed Vote” drafted by the Town Attorney.

10) Town Manager Report: Written

· Request to close Town Office at noon on 12/24/19

11) Sewer Abatement: NA

12) Permission to attend: NA

13) Old Business:

14) Signatures:

· Warrant for Special Town Meeting for Road Bond

15) Warrants:

· Motion to approve the warrant.

16) Upcoming Meetings:

· Selectboard 12/19/19

17) Adjourn

