LEWISTON – Charles J. Glendenning of Lewiston died Nov. 29, 2019 in Auburn. He was born on April 4, 1938 in Mapletown, Pa., a son of Alva and Dorothy Presock Glendenning.

Charles served in the U.S. Navy and then worked in woolen mills in Maine and Pennsylvania.

Survivors include his very special longtime companion Sylvia Fish; three sons, Charles, Thomas and his wife Becky, and Steven and his wife Cindy, one daughter, Debbie and her husband Roger and their mother Clara Glendenning; two sisters, Liz and Sadie and one brother, George of Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

