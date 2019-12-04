LEWISTON – A local woman escaped with minor injuries in a reported hit-and-run crash that demolished her car Tuesday night on Montello Street.

Kristina Thibodeau, 37, said she was heading home in the early evening after working a 14-hour shift in Winthrop.

“A car came flying down Montello toward Central, hit the snow and flew out of control,” Thibodeau wrote of the crash. “Hit me head-on, totaled my car, smashed me up pretty good and took off.”

Fire crews used extrication equipment to free Thibodeau from her mangled Hyundai Sonata. Police were investigating the crash, although the accident report was not available Wednesday.

Thibodeau said a silver car driven by a male crashed into hers. Pieces of the unidentified car were left at the scene, including headlight fixtures. Thibodeau said she was in touch with people who live in the area and who may have security camera footage of the wreck.

On Wednesday, Thibodeau said she considers herself lucky: she has a car seat for her 1½-year-old grandson in her backseat on the side that was struck.

“Luckily, he was not with me,” Thibodeau said.

Anyone with information may call Lewiston police.

