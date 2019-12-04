JAY — The doors of the new Spruce Mountain Pharmacy location, 148 Main St., opened Monday morning, Dec. 2. More than a year of planning and construction went into moving the decade-old business from its former location less than a mile away.

“The pros of moving here are better visibility and location,” Spruce Mountain Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Steve Maki said prior to the move. “It also gives us an opportunity to enhance pharmaceutical services to the community.”

Some of those services include additional patient focus; pharmaceutical care such as vaccines and medication management.

“We help patients understand the best possible use of their medication, help them adhere to medication schedules and, especially, prescription compounding for human and pet customers,” he said.

Compounding is making medication specific to patient needs, he said.

Spruce Mountain Pharmacy has three pharmacists, including Maki, three pharmacy technicians and an intern on staff.

In addition to prescription medication, the pharmacy offers a selection of non-prescription products and medical equipment. A drive-up window and parking at the door makes for convenient access to the pharmacy.

There are many benefits to using a local, independently owned pharmacy, Maki said.

“We know you as a customer,” he said. “We know you by your name, not a number. We are not a profit-and-loss big box store. We want to work with you as a patient and make sure you get the medication you need in a timely manner.”

The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

More information is available online at www.sprucemtrx.com, on the pharmacy’s Facebook page, or by calling 897-9080.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: