JAY — Monday, Nov. 25, a long line waited outside the St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall on Church St. as people waited to pick up their Thanksgiving basket.

The Tri-town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard takes requests for the baskets earlier in November. Cupboard board member Eric Tompkins oversees the program.

“There is a great need,” he said.

Members of the National Honor Society at Spruce Mountain High School and other volunteers were on hand to deliver baskets to recipients’ vehicles.

“It’s a madhouse here to start,” NHS advisor Donna Peare said. “We have a system down. It’s organized chaos.”

NHS students helping were Hannah Coates, Annabelle Collins, Drew Delaney, Acacia Fournier, Riley Gray, Sara Henderson, Hannah Holland, Courtney Hogan, Scott Jackson, Katelynn Ladd, Adria Plourde, Ella Plourde and Abigail Thurston.

The floor of one large open room was covered with rows of banana boxes, each with a number prominently displayed on it.

Thompkins sat at his laptop in a corridor, taking the next person’s name, checking it off and giving out a number from 1 to 9. The number corresponded to the family’s size and told the volunteer which type of basket should be given out.

Each basket contained a turkey, canned green beans, canned corn, a graham cracker pie crust, chocolate pie filling, a bag of apples, a bag of potatoes, gravy and stuffing mixes, milk, butter and a dozen rolls. Families of four or more also received pumpkin pie filling and Jiffy pie crust. Families of eight or more were given two dozen rolls.

Board members Sally Speich and Anna Crockett of Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties were giving away children’s books to those waiting for their baskets.

“Books are great,” Crockett said. “We love giving books away.”

Thomas Crossman, a homeschooled student learning about the Catholic faith with St. Rose of Lima’s Father Paul, helped Sunday and all day Monday.

“Father Paul told me they needed help (with the baskets),” Crossman said.

Peare said it was nice and sunny, warmer than last year.

“The volunteers who work on Sunday do a phenomenal job,” she said.

Tompkins said more than 30 people helped pack the boxes on Sunday. They did an assembly line production down the hallway and packed up all non-perishable items. Monday morning six people added turkeys and butter. Distribution was from 12-3, although some people were there early.

“I love that we’re able to provide that full-service touch to those that come to get their food by carrying it out for them, Tompkins said. “Each year I am overwhelmed and blessed with the help that our community offers.”

