HARRISON — On the evening of November 14th, The Boxberry School’s students and families gathered for a potluck and celebration of learning from this school year’s first trimester. Students shared a variety of literacy and math work as well as projects from their thematic units. Grade 3-6 students shared their 3-D model of a mill village from their “Rivers Reclaimed” learning expedition which focused on rivers in Maine, pollution, dams, and mill industry on those rivers. The K-2 students shared a video they had made of life cycle plays they had created together. These units focused on several Big Ideas of Sustainability: place, change over time, and community. Students also showcased their karate movements they had been taught by Tina Holland and their artwork they created for their “Museum of Me” facilitated by Shellie Leger.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: