Proceeds to benefit fuel assistance FAYETTE — The Keep Me Warm Supper will be held at Fayette Central School at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. It will include beans, casserole, salads and desserts and there will be music and raffles. Cost will be $8 for adults and $4 for children. Those who can make a dish should call Elaine Wilcox at 207-685-3886 or Carlene Davenport at 207-685-4138. Proceeds benefit Fayette fuel assistance needs.

Breakfast with Santa at Poland Town Hall

POLAND — All towns are welcome to a Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Poland Town Hall. Pancakes and sausages with eggs will be available for $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. Doughnut holes and muffins are free for children 12 and younger. Raffles and door prizes ongoing during the morning.

Tables are available for rent; call Sue, 207-998-2653.

Community luncheon in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon Saturday, Dec. 14. The menu will include roast pork loin, rice pilaf, green beans and cake.

Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Call the church office at 207-778-0424 during the week or the church kitchen at 207-778-4438 on the morning of the luncheon for delivery.

« Previous

Next »