Noah Phelps (left) and Kaiden and Mikah Vandenbulcke, 5th graders at Crescent Park receive a custom cutting board donated and made by Ross Timberlake of S Timberlake Furniture. The 5th grade is prepping for their Breakfast with Santa fundraiser this Saturday, December 7th from 8 a.m. to noon at the school, raising money for their end of year overnight class trip to Boston. Breakfast will be served, photos with Santa, games, raffles and silent auctions will also happen. You do not need to be present to win. Carrie Phelps

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Bethel Citizen
Related Stories
Latest Articles