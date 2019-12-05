Oven-Baked Chicken Parmesan

Doug Kilgore, Norway

4 Boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

1 Egg, slightly beaten

3/4 Cup Italian-seasoned dry bread crumbs

1 26 to 28 Ounce jar tomato sauce

1 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Dip the chicken in the slightly beaten egg, then in the bread crumbs, coating well. Arrange the chicken in a 13″ x 9″ x 2″ baking dish and bake uncovered for 20 minutes. Pour tomato sauce over chicken and top with mozzarella cheese. Bake about 10 minutes longer or until chicken is tender and cheese is melted.

Cranberry Coffee Cake

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Stick of butter or margarine

1 Cup sugar

2 Eggs

1 Teaspoon baking powder

1 Teaspoon baking soda

2 Cups flour

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1 Cup sour cream

1 Teaspoon almond flavoring

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1 7 Ounce can whole cranberry sauce

1/2 Cup chopped nuts (optional)

Cream butter and sugar together, gradually adding unbeaten eggs, one at a time. Mix well. Add the dry ingredients alternately with the sour cream, ending with the dry ingredients. Add the flavorings and mix well. Grease and flour a tube pan. Put half of the batter in the bottom of the pan then add half of the cranberry sauce. Add the remaining batter and putting the remaining cranberry sauce on top. Sprinkle with nuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 minutes.

Brownie Pie

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Package of chewy fudge brownie mix

2 Eggs

1/2 Cup vegetable oil

1/4 Cup water

3/4 Cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 9″ unbaked pie crust

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix brownie mix, eggs, oil and water in a large bowl. Stir with a spoon until well blended. Stir in chocolate chips. Spoon into pie crust and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until brownie mixture is set. Cool completely. Great with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Kids in the Kitchen

Peanut Butter Raisins Chews

Zendelle Bouchard, Sanford

1 Cup peanut butter

1 Cup corn syrup

1 Cup dry powdered milk

1 Cup powder sugar

1 Cup raisins

Mix peanut butter, corn syrup, dry milk and powdered sugar. Add the raisins and mix well. Batter will be thick. Press to about 1/2″ thick in a pan. Cut into squares, then chill.

