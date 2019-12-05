100 Years Ago: 1919

The Wednesday morning club will meet this week with Mrs. A.T. Stray at 74 Pleasant St., Auburn.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Plans for the forthcoming Christmas party were discussed at a meeting of the Auburn Senior Citizens Wednesday at the First Universalist Church. The party will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at the church. Elsie Giddinge, Helen Sturtevant, Beryl Shaw. Betty Bennett and Paul Monk are members of the general committee. The gift committee includes Ruby Dow and Lottie Lake and entertainment will be directed by Mrs. Bennett and Mrs. Lake.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Marketing I and II class at Lewiston Regional Technical Center have received a chance to apply what they’ve learned thus far. Both classes are serving as organizers and promoters for the opening banquet of the city’s bicentennial celebration, to be held Feb 18. In late September. Rick Lachapelle, chairman of the bicentennial committee, approached teacher Bruce Sally’s marketing classes about putting their knowledge to use to help coordinate the banquet. “He didn’t sugar-coat it or anything like that,” said Amy L. Morin, a Marketing II student, “He told us it would be a lot of work? The project soon turned into a full-time activity in class, limiting the amount of textbook work students have been doing. “It has been interesting looking at what we have to do for this semester,” said Scally. “This project has taken over the bulk of our time. Instead of learning out of a textbook, the kids are actually having hands-on-experience.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: