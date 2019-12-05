PORTLAND — The Maine Public Relations Council is combining two of its annual events into one jam-packed night full of networking, education and celebration on Wednesday from 4-7:30 p.m. Taking elements of the council’s yearly conference and awards, the event will include a workshop, refreshments and recognition of industry talent.

Attendees will get the opportunity to participate in an informational workshop in which Rinck Advertising and Marshall Communications will present national client case studies of some of their award-winning campaigns.

The evening will commence with the council Golden Arrow Awards and Professional Achievement Awards ceremony to celebrate the public relations talent in Maine.

The event is being held at the University of Southern Maine Abromson Center, 88 Bedford St., Portland. Admission is $40 for members, $45 for nonmembers. To learn more about this year’s conference, visit www.meprcouncil.org

