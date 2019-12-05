FALMOUTH – Beatriz Alicia Waite, 88, of Norway passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 with family at her side. She was a resident of Falmouth By The Sea, where she was treated with loving care during her battle with Parkinson’s.

She was born in Bogota, Colombia on June 26, 1931, the only child of Alicia and William Heinrich of Clinton, Mass. During her childhood, Bea lived and traveled throughout South and Central America with her parents before immigrating to the United States in 1945. The family settled in Harvey, Illinois (suburban Chicago) where Bea attended Harvey High School then upon graduation worked for Abbot Laboratories as a Spanish translator.

Bea was a contestant for the 1952 Miss America pageant representing Harvey. John and Bea’s friends set them up on a blind date and, three months later on July 18, 1953, Bea married John Gilman Waite, DC of Troy, N.H. When John completed studies at the National School of Chiropractic in Chicago, the couple moved to Norway, Maine in 1953 based on a tip from a friend describing Norway as a great place to raise a family. Bea became a Naturalized US citizen on October 4, 1957.

Bea and John raised their six children on Pleasant Street in Norway, where over time Bea became known as “Neighborhood Mom”. Her large extended family thrived on her unrivaled culinary skills, as every recipe received her expertise and loving touch, the most important ingredient. She was a parishioner and communicant at Saint Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Norway and remained a devout Catholic until her passing.

Bea is survived by her husband John of Norway, Maine; daughters Rene Raymunt (James) of Waterbury. Conn., Debra Tessitore (Robert) of Pelham, N.H., and Denise Downey (Brian) of Westford, Mass., sons Mark Waite (Ann) of Falmouth, Derek Waite (Barbara) of West Roxbury, Mass., and Steven Waite of Smyrna, Tenn. Bea was the proud grandmother to 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service to celebrate Bea’s life is planned for Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St., Norway. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

« Previous