RUMFORD – Maurice (MOE) E. Fraser, 77, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Dec. 3, 2019 at Gosnell House with his immediate family by his side.

He was born at home in Rumford on May 22, 1942, the son of Hector and Gertrude Fraser. He graduated from Stephen’s High School in 1961. 0n June 2, 1969 he married Theresa Bliar.

He worked 40 years at the Rumford mill, beginning with Oxford Paper and retiring as a pulp mill operator from MeadWestvaco. He was a lifelong communicant of Holy Savior Parish. He was active in the Webb River Sportsman’s Club, enjoyed hunting, fishing and his daily walks in the woods. He loved working around his house, long drives, playing cards with friends and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife Theresa; his son Stephen and wife Sheilalee of Poland Spring and their son Troy of Freeport, Ill., his son Andrew and wife Kyra and their daughters Olivia and Charlotte of Scarborough; his brother-in-law Edward Sindelar II of N. Fort Myers; many loving cousins, nieces and nephews; and a very special friend like an adopted daughter, Judilee Whittemore of Rumford. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his infant sister Ellen, his brother Bro. Raymond Fraser OMI, his sister Jeannette Sindelar; and his infant daughter Debra.

Special thanks to the staff of Rumford Hosp. CMMC, MMC and Gosnell House for the extraordinary care given to him.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 noon on Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at the Parish of the Holy Savior St. Athanasius St John Church, 126 Maine Ave, Rumford, ME 04276. Interment in the spring will be in St John Cemetery in Rumford.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME 04276.

Those who desire may contribute to:

St Athanasius

St John Church

7 Brown St.

Rumford, ME 04276 or:

Webb River Sportsman’s Club in his memory

« Previous