HEBRON — Hebron Academy’s Robinson Arena will be open to the public for ice skating on Sundays throughout the winter. The cost is $3 for Adults and $2 for children under 18 years old. Please bring ice skates; ice skate rentals are not available. Hours: Sundays, November 24- March 8,12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
