LEWISTON — The Auburn Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club made its annual donation of $2,500 to the High Street Food Pantry. The check presentation took place during a weekly Rotary meeting and was presented to Leroy Brown, one of the pantry coordinators and a fellow Rotarian.

Brown said, “The High Street Food Pantry serves approximately 3,000 families per year; gives more than 225,000 pounds of food per year, which includes fresh produce, frozen meat, canned goods, bakery and dairy items; also, personal hygiene products, including diapers.”

The pantry is a faith-based nonprofit, run by two lead organizations: High Street Congregational Church and the United Methodist Church of Auburn. The food pantry has been in existence for more than 20 years, with a roster of more than 40 volunteers of all ages, with at least 15 volunteers necessary each week to keep things on track. It is open every Thursday, with a healthy breakfast for all who wish. Visit www.highstreet-ucc.org/ to learn more about the pantry.

