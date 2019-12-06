Homemakers

WILTON — Wilton Day Homemakers will meet on Dec 12 at 10 a.m., for our Christmas Party. We will be going to a private home. Their next meeting after the party will take place on Jan 9 at 10 a.m., at St Luke’s Church on High street for our meeting. Our program will be Senior Nutrition and snacks. Anyone interested in this subject are welcome to attend.

They will meet again on Jan 16 at 10 a.m., at St Luke’s Church on High Street for their craft day. They will be making seasonal crafts for Pinewood Terrace. Anyone interested in joining them is welcome to attend.

Luncheon

FARMINGTON — A Chester Greenwood Day luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.7, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church on Academy Street. The menu includes fish chowder, corn chowder, French onion soup and beef vegetable soup along with homemade bread and gingerbread with whipped cream. Lunch tickets are $8 or $4 for ages five and under. Many stop by for lunch and good company after the annual downtown parade. Along with the luncheon, church members are busy baking cookies for the annual cookie walk which starts at 8 a.m., and continues to 1:30 p.m. People can buy different sized cans for $3, $6 or $9 and fill it with a variety of homemade cookies. Candy, fudge and popcorn balls will also be available to purchase. A white elephant table with all kinds of treasures will also be available in Fellowship Hall where the luncheon and cookie walk take place.

Festival of Trees

FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary launches the holiday season on Dec. 7, Chester Greenwood Day with its annual Festival of Trees which will be held at the Farmington Community Center on Middle Street in Farmington. Doors will open at 9 a.m., for viewing of 23 full size trees, 5 tabletop trees and 10 wreaths. There will also be homemade cookies and hot chocolate served throughout the day, a cuddly stuffed Dalmatian door prize, and a raffle tree with thousands of dollars of prizes donated by area businesses. This tree is always a highlight of the Festival of Trees. Proceeds from this and other trees and wreaths benefit local and international programs that help build youth leaders, reduce food insecurity, improve water quality, and eradicate polio. The Festival of Trees concludes with a social hour starting at 5:00 p.m. with a cash bar and appetizers and an auction of the trees which begins at 6:30 p.m.

Fairs

FARMINGTON —The Annual Christmas Crafts Fair sponsored by the Franklin County Arts and Crafts Association will be held Saturday, December 7, at the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center, 111 South St.. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library Saturday, December 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Winter Holiday Family Craft Day. Make something (or more than one thing) to give as a gift or to decorate your house. Library is located at 56 Main Street, Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — AYS will host their annual Holiday Craft Fair with local artisans and vendors on December 7 in the AYS cafeteria (former Livermore Falls High School gym) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be 50/50 raffle, potluck, bake sale and door prizes. There are about 20 vendors registered for the event. You will not want to miss it!

FARMINGTON — Holiday Craft Fair at Sandy River Nursing Care Center, 119 Livermore Falls Rd, Farmington, December 13, 2019 a holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free and open to the public! Join us and browse the beautiful crafts that are for sale.

Music

FARMINGTON — “Stars of Glory” Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 from 7 – 8 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St. Christmas program in a Celtic musical style interwoven with Scriptures of the Nativity and Christmas poems. 18-voice choir, with beautifully orchestrated background music. Live instrumental selections include penny whistle, guitar, hammered dulcimer, piano and violin.

Contra Dance

FARMINGTON — Saturday, December 14, Farmington Contradance and Family Dance. The wonderful Franklin County Fiddlers will be playing for the dance, with Cynthia Phinney calling. The Family Dance goes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.. Everybody welcome, any age. Children $1, Adults $2. Pot luck snacks 7:30-8:00. Regular Contra Dance is from 8-10 p.m. Admission $6, $5 for students, minus any family dance admission already paid. All dances taught, no partner necessary, beginners welcome. FMI, Cynthia, 491-9928

