Dirigo Federal Credit Union donates to local charities
Dirigo Federal Credit Union partnered with the Maine Credit Union League’s Campaign for Ending Hunger and donated $24,272 for 2019. From left, front, are CEO Mark Samson, Dirigo Federal Credit Union; Ray Michaud, Veterans Inc.; Chief Business Officer Nicole Mailhot, Dirigo Federal Credit Union; Betsy Sawyer-Manter, SeniorsPlus; Kayden Boilard, Kaydenz Kitchen & Food Pantry; Erin Reed, Trinity Jubilee Center; Jamie Caouette, The Store Next Door; Pam August, Poland Community Church Food Bank; Linda Hooker, Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry; and Chief Financial Officer Kevin, Dirigo Federal Credit Union; back, Chief Operating Officer Chris Bouchard, Dirigo Federal Credit Union; Irene Richard, St. Martin DePorres; Chris Bicknell, New Beginnings; Jennifer Putnam, The Progress Center; Janice Daku, Rural Community Action Ministry; Sandy Swett, Harrison Food Bank; Laura Vincent, RSU 16 Backpack Program; Joel Furrow, The Root Cellar; and Ethan Minton, Good Shepard Food Bank.
The money was distributed to hunger organizations and food pantries in Androscoggin & Oxford counties on Nov. 18, when leaders from the local organizations were invited to the credit union to receive donations. Checks were given to local agencies, including Rural Community Action Ministry, Trinity Jubilee Center, St. Martin de Porres, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Poland Community Church Food Bank, Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry, Hope Haven, New Beginnings, The Root Cellar, Mannafed, SeniorsPlus, Kaydenz Kitchen & Food Pantry, The Store Next Door, Harrison Food Bank, Good Shepard Food Bank, Veterans Inc., The Progress Center and RSU 16 Backpack Program.