LEWISTON — Dirigo Federal Credit Union partnered with the Maine Credit Union League’s Campaign for Ending Hunger and donated $24,272 for 2019.

The money was distributed to hunger organizations and food pantries in Androscoggin & Oxford counties on Nov. 18, when leaders from the local organizations were invited to the credit union to receive donations. Checks were given to local agencies, including Rural Community Action Ministry, Trinity Jubilee Center, St. Martin de Porres, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Poland Community Church Food Bank, Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry, Hope Haven, New Beginnings, The Root Cellar, Mannafed, SeniorsPlus, Kaydenz Kitchen & Food Pantry, The Store Next Door, Harrison Food Bank, Good Shepard Food Bank, Veterans Inc., The Progress Center and RSU 16 Backpack Program.

