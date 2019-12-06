KINGFIELD — The days are short, the static electricity in the air is palpable, and the heating bill has skyrocketed, which can mean only one thing: the holiday season is upon us! Celebrate peace, community, and the holiday season at Kingfield’s new annual event happening Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7.

The Celebration of Lights combines two long-standing Kingfield traditions: the Tree Lighting, and the December First Friday Artwalk, into one cohesive event that encompasses all traditions and appeals to people of all walks of life.

The two-day celebration kicks off Friday afternoon at 5 p.m,. with the First Friday Artwalk, a Jingle Ball at Rolling Fatties, and an author presentation at Webster Library.

The festivities continue throughout the day on Saturday, including a craft fair, dogsledding demo, Christmas Market, music, and lots of holiday cheer that will warm even the grinchiest Grinch’s heart.

The Celebration of Lights culminates Saturday with the Tree Lighting downtown, led by Maine Mountain Children’s House students, followed by a visit from our most famous Neighbor to the North (no, not William Shatner): Santa Claus!

This year, Santa asks that all children who come to see him at the Inn on Winter’s Hill bring a gently used toy, wrapped and labeled by age, to swap with their friends. Any extra toys that children (parents) want to contribute will be donated to families in need.

Businesses and residents have been encouraged to take part in the Holiday Decorating Contest, with several categories including Most Original, and the Clark Griswold Award for best lights display. The winners will be announced Saturday, December 7th.

All are welcome and the events are free. Please visit www.facebook.com/KingfieldCelebrationofLights/ or contact Leslie Norton at [email protected] for more information.

Schedule of Events: Friday, December 6

5 p.m. Presentation by Douglas Coffin, author of “One Maine Christmas Morning | Webster Library

5 – 7 p.m. First Friday Artwalk- Art exhibits, music, and light refreshments at businesses and galleries throughout town

5 – 8 p.m. Live Music by Don Provencher | High Peaks Artisans Guild

5 – 8 p.m. Jingle Ball- Live music by Scott Cole, dress up as your favorite holiday character, summer beer liquidation sale | Rolling Fatties

Saturday, December 7th

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Craft Fair | Webster Hall

1 – 3 p.m.: Sledding Party with bonfire and s’mores, hosted by Sno-wanderers Snowmobile Club | Little Baker Hill **Weather Permitting**

3 p.m. Dogsled Maine Demo- Meet the dogs and check out their sled | Gateway Parking Lot

4 – 7 p.m. Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides | Skowhegan Savings Bank

4 – 5 p.m. Letters to Santa | Webster Library

4 – 5 p.m. Kids Holiday Ornament Making | Masonic Lodge

4 – 6 p.m. Christmas Market- Cookie Walk, coffee, wreaths, local meats, baked goods, maple syrup, Cocoa Bar, and more! | Schoolhouse Gallery Green

5 p.m. Caroling up Maple Street | Meet at Maple and Cedar Streets

5:30 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony with Maine Mountain Children’s House | Skowhegan Savings Bank

6 p.m. Kingfield Elementary and Mt Abram High School Bands Performance | Inn on Winter’s Hill

6:15 p.m. Santa Comes to Town | Inn on Winter’s Hill

