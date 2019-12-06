DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a Christmas Madrigal Dinner with entertainment. Do you or your readers know of such an event?

— Sylvia, no town

ANSWER: The closest event I found was in Waterville. Madcap Madrigal VI: A Renaissance Christmas Carol is five-course banquet in an interactive musical dinner theater Saturday, Dec. 21, from 6-9 p.m. at Skills Inc. Ervin Center, 46 Front St.

Wearing period costumes is encouraged. The cost is $25 per person and the tickets sell out quickly. For reservations, go to signupforms.com/registrations/18780 or call 314-8607.

Readers, if you know of a madrigal event closer to home, please let me know!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a reliable contractor in the Winthrop to Lewiston area who can replace a countertop gas cooktop that may also require remodeling the cupboard, a good knowledge of propane gas hook-up, and possibly some plumbing. What do you have in that famous Rolodex?

— Marilyn, Leeds

ANSWER: Whoa! This may be too tall of an order for one contractor. Last spring I had a slide-in gas oven replaced. I purchased the oven closest to fitting the space from a big appliance center then had to hire a contractor who was certified in propane gas hook-up to install it. Before I could slide the new range into place, however, I had to have a handyman come in to trim the Formica counters.

The business where you buy the cooktop may have a list of contractors to help you, but I’m reaching out to any “jack-of-all-trades” people who may have the propane certification, a plumber’s license, and service this location. Please share your contact information with Sun Spots. Also, readers, if you want to recommend someone, now is the time!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I read about the need for an electrician in the Nov. 25 Sun Spots. Central Maine Electrical Services is an electrical contractor based in North Turner with 20 plus years of experience and has customers in the Rumford area who we provide service to and also are able to take on new customers.

We typically work within 90 minutes of the office, but we do travel for projects when we are requested as the preferred electrician. We can be reached at 717-7841.

— Dan, North Turner

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Dec. 3 Sun Spots about finding Guidepost Mysteries, Better World Books (www.betterworldbooks.com) is a great site to find books, and also to donate books.

— Rebecca, no town

ANSWER: Another online site is AbeBooks (abebooks.com). If at all possible, though, support your local bookstores by checking in to see if they can get you used copies of the books you’re looking for. I always promote shopping local!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have many issues of Reader’s Digest and National Geographic to give away. Please call me at 240-1813 and leave a message.

— Don, Lewiston

ANSWER: If you don’t get calls, you may want to reach out to local assisted living facilities, schools and artists. These could be a repurposing treasure trove for some creative group or individual. As for me, I love collaging! It’s very therapeutic.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a free 25-inch television with a remote in good working condition to give away. Please call me at 240-0549.

— Bob, Lewiston

