LEWISTON – Bertrand R. St. Hilaire, 78, of Lewiston peacefully passed away on Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019 at CMMC in Lewiston. He was born on July 2, 1941 in Lewiston, a son of the late Irenee and Simonne (Marchand) St. Hilaire. He grew up in Lewiston and attended local schools.

He was married to Jeannine Castonguay, the love of his life, on April 8, 1961 at St. Mary’s Church in Lewiston. He proudly served his country for eight years in the Army Reserves. He also worked at Knapp Shoe for 28 years and then retired from Bates College after 18 years in March of 2004.

Bert was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 106 and was also a 4th degree, Msgr. Wallace Assembly. He was also a member of the Franco – American War Veterans Inc. of Post 31, honorary member of the Pastime Club and a member of Holy Cross Church.

He will always be remembered for his love of playing cards with family and friends and riding his Honda Helix scooter. He also cherished visits with his family. He will be deeply missed.

Bert is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine St. Hilaire of Lewiston; his six children, Paul St. Hilaire of Greene, Nancy Lavallee and her husband, Jim of Lisbon, Doris St. Hilaire and Colleen Sutherland of Caribou, Linda Clinton and her husband, Mike of Sabattus, Diane Rodrigue and her husband, Mike of Auburn, Joline Morin of Lewiston and John Morin of Greene. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Keith, Kelly, Kevin, Adria, Kayne and Kristen Lavallee; Christopher and Jacob Bolduc, Brandon and Ashley Morin and Camron and Ryan Rodrigue; as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Jeannine and Arthur Obie, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Pauline Castonguay, sister-in-law, Denise Dennis; and several nieces and nephews. Bert also leaves Terry Fournier, whom he loved as a daughter.

Services will be held at a later date at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Bert’s memory to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

