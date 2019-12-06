LIVERMORE FALLS – C. “Harold” “Lin” Newcomb, 90, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Livermore Falls, the son of Richard Newcomb and Leona (Chabot) Newcomb.

He was a 1947 graduate of Livermore Falls. On June 24, 1995, he married Marcia Beedy in Livermore Falls.

He worked for the United States Post Office, retiring after 32 years. He also worked at Bass Shoe Company in Wilton.

He was a communicant at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay and was longest living Eagle Scout. He was also a member of the VFW Men’s Auxiliary in Jay. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, all outdoor activities and he traveled all around the world. He was very passionate about the “Wizard of Oz” and he especially loved being surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Marcia Newcomb; his son, David H. Newcomb and his wife Polly of New Hampshire, his daughters, Debra Pratt and her husband Andy of Livermore Falls, Nancy Heird and her husband James of Bluffington, S.C.; his grandchildren, Jessica Eadon, Erica Tripp, Ashley Sidney, Lindsay Jones and Coryn Heird; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Hanley Jones, Kennedy Tindal, Addison and Hampton Eadon IV; his brother Donald Newcomb; his stepson, Sport Knapp and his wife Sarah, their children Brandi and Levi Knapp; his stepson Hector Knapp and his daughter Tayla Knapp; several nieces, nephews; and many dear friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Marilyn Newcomb; his great-grandchildren, Jade Coates and Julian Martin; and his brothers, Claire, George “Bud”, Ronald and Earl Newcomb.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment in the spring Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

