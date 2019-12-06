AUBURN – Michael Robert Lizotte, 62, a resident of Auburn, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 25, 1957 in Massachusetts.
He is survived by his sister, Anne D’Amour and husband Marc, sister, Suzanne Clark and husband Mark, sister, Jeannette Hill and husband Cy; four nieces, one nephew; four great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Michael was predeceased by his parents.
There will be no public visitations or funeral services.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.