Obie (Obadiah), 4 to 6 years, Male, Hound—Hi there, my name is Obie! I am a very sweet, but typical hound dog. I’m hoping that my forever home will have a big yard and lots of room for running. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Aramis, 1 to 3 years, Male — Hi, my name is Aramis. I am a very sweet and social guy looking for my furever home. I get along great with other cats. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

