A Richmond woman who disappeared in Falmouth before Thanksgiving was still missing on Saturday despite an extensive search involving the use of boats, aircraft and a drone on the Presumpscot River.

Anneliese Heinig, a 37-year-old mother of two, vanished off Interstate 295 on Nov. 26 after leaving her car on the shoulder with her keys, wallet and cellphone inside.

Her family noticed her absence two days later, on Thanksgiving. For the past week, local police, state troopers and the Maine Marine Patrol have been looking for Heinig in the area around where her vehicle was found.

The search continued on Friday with marine patrol units, game wardens, state troopers, a dive team and the help of the Richmond Police Department.

The on-call officer with Falmouth police, who are coordinating the effort, said there was no news to share on Saturday afternoon.

“Boats and aircraft will be routinely checking the immediate area for the foreseeable future,” the officer, Lt. Frank Soule III, said in an email. “Any possible leads will be looked into immediately.”

“Going forward short of any new information, we will continue to search these areas on a smaller scale,” Soule said.

Two hundred people attended a candlelight vigil for Heinig on Friday night in Brunswick, recalling her skill as a figure skater and ballerina and the ways she touched the lives of those around her.

