GREENE — Kelly Harris of Greene, the daughter of Carol and Dwight Harris of Greene, and Nicholas Brigham of Auburn, the son of Jay and Alison Brigham of Auburn, are announcing their engagement.

The future bride is a graduate of Leavitt Area High School and has earned a bachelor of science degree in health sciences. She is currently in nursing school at Central Maine Community College.

The future groom is a graduate of Saint Dominic Academy.

The wedding is planned for the summer of 2021.