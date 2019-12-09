JAY — There will be a free Christmas party at the VFW Hall on Jewel Street Sunday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sponsored by the VFW and its Auxiliary, any children ages 10 and under and their families are invited to attend. There will be a pancake breakfast with Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus is expected to arrive at noon with gifts for good boys and girls.

For more information call Sherry at 491-5444.

